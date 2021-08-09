JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €132.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €139.91 ($164.60).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €128.70 ($151.41) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.11. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12-month high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of €130.18.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

