Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.71.

Karat Packaging stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,753,000.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

