KardiaChain Price Hits $0.0596 (KAI)

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One KardiaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. KardiaChain has a market cap of $155.67 million and $1.70 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00143990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00147173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,741.28 or 0.99875542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.11 or 0.00777557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KardiaChain Profile

KardiaChain’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,613,000,000 coins. KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KardiaChain is www.kardiachain.io . The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

