KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading 12.7% Higher

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price traded up 12.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $20.89. 502,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,371,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion and a PE ratio of 136.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.53.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $101,574,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 30.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 92.7% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,931 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

