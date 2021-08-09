Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $2.01 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after acquiring an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after acquiring an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.17. 113,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,411,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.