Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $4.93 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $62,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $121,219,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Amazon.com by 44.0% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

AMZN stock traded down $7.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,337.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,919. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,470.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

