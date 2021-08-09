Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $622,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,199. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $409.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.