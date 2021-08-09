Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,385,000 after buying an additional 892,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after buying an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,272,000 after buying an additional 496,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.16. 12,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.73.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.