Key Tronic (KTCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $7.03 on Monday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

