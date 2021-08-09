KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $163.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.73. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $163.77.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,344,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after acquiring an additional 221,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $11,945,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,603. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

