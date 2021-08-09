KeyCorp Cuts Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $11.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.37.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.