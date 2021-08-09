KeyCorp Lowers 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $38.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ONEM. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.53. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $2,597,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.