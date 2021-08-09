Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.69.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at C$32.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.05. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.8939824 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 680.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,465 shares in the company, valued at C$5,839,682.50.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.