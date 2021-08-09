Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.14.

KFRC stock opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78. Kforce has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kforce by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 88,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

