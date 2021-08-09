Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KMMPF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of KMMPF opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.