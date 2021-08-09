Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Increased to C$195.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.60.

KXSCF stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.40. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.77.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

