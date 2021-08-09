Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 15,115 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,252,000 after acquiring an additional 109,529 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,110. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.