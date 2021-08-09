Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $17,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 595,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WKHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 190,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,272,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.15. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

