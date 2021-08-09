Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $26.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

VIG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.25. 36,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,198. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

