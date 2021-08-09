Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 670.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 318,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,888 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

SCHW stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.21. The stock had a trading volume of 50,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,283. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $924,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,991.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $3,608,136.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,514,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,204 shares of company stock worth $29,331,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

