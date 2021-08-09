Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

