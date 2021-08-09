Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Koppers also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,648. Koppers has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

