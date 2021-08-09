Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KEP. Credit Suisse Group cut Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korea Electric Power has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 249.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 939,997 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $3,561,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

