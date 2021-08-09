Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 4,100 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $16,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $147.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.83. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $97.04 and a one year high of $162.56.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

