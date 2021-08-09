Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 53,235 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,235 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.33% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $21,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HALO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,708,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

