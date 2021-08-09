Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after buying an additional 48,377 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $128.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.33. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $96.60 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

