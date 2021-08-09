Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,805 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.61% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 124,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 53,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

HYFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $49.98 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.