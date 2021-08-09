Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,610 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $18,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $149.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 677.35 and a beta of 0.94. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $10,686,353.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,848 shares of company stock valued at $62,151,280. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

