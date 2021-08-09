Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,495 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.11% of MGM Resorts International worth $22,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $197,494,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,617,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6,698.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 767,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,350 shares of company stock worth $1,940,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.