Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $14.69 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

