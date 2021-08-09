Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $17.83 Million Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 111,990 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

SHOO opened at $42.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

