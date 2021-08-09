Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $21.11 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 464,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,235 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.33% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $21,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $201,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,984,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

