Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $21,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 5.6% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 384,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.