Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 194,700 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 194,700 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.22% of Ciena worth $19,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 20.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after acquiring an additional 545,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. upped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,092. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.