Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $725,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after acquiring an additional 487,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after acquiring an additional 147,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,490 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $282.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The company has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.23.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

