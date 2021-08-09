Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $128.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $96.60 and a one year high of $132.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

