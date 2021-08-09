Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 37.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,514,000 after buying an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB by 5.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 428,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,708,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in MongoDB by 585.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after buying an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,933,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

MDB stock opened at $373.45 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.77.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total transaction of $7,050,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,547.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $703,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,376 shares of company stock worth $65,450,479. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

