Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,287,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $747,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $617,000.

DFAC stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.