Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,287,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $747,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $617,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

DFAC stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.