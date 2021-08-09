Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 757 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $138.86 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.39.

