KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on KPLUY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Commerzbank upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of KPLUY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

