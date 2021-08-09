Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KUBTY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nomura lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kubota has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of KUBTY stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Kubota has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.38. Kubota had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Kubota will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

