Laird Superfood (LSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect Laird Superfood to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $214.95 million and a PE ratio of -9.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Laird Superfood in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Laird Superfood news, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $30,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $69,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,456 shares of company stock worth $328,128. 35.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.