Lam Research (LRCX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

7/29/2021 – Lam Research had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/29/2021 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $690.00 to $660.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $780.00 to $790.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $745.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $705.00 to $725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $653.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lam Research is riding on secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. Further, increasing NAND requirement in accelerating 5G migration, video, and new game consoles is driving the top-line growth of the company. Furthermore, persistent Foundry strength remains a major positive. Also, advanced packaging technology inflections are other positives. Strong demand in key electronic categories, including PCs, storage and networking is a tailwind. Lam Research has been benefiting from the transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND are continuously gaining from density growth. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak remains a concern. Additionally, cyclicality and headwinds related to foreign currency fluctuations remain overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $7.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $640.50. The stock had a trading volume of 774,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $632.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

