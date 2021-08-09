Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) versus GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Head to Head Survey

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Lam Research alerts:

This table compares Lam Research and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research 26.72% 70.92% 25.71% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 2.72% 7.46% 2.66%

Lam Research pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lam Research pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lam Research has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lam Research and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research 0 4 15 0 2.79 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lam Research presently has a consensus price target of $713.94, indicating a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Lam Research’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lam Research is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of Lam Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lam Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lam Research and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research $14.63 billion 6.32 $3.91 billion $27.24 23.79 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.53 $110.61 million $1.18 38.14

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. Lam Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lam Research has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lam Research beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning. The company was founded by David Lam on January 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.