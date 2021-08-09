Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LMRK. B. Riley downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $364.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

