Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $130,837.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $272,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,120. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 303,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $61.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

