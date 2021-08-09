Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $9,527,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 519,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 122,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,407,957. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

