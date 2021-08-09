Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $406.16. 60,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,405. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $407.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.