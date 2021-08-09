Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $414.46. 8,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

