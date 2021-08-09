Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,987 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $182.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.78.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

